News & Insights

Stocks

Desert Metals Ltd. Promotes Digital Engagement at AGM

October 29, 2024 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to participate via proxy forms submitted online. The company is urging shareholders to opt for electronic communications to minimize costs and environmental impact, aligning with new regulations allowing electronic or physical document preferences.

For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.