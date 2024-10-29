Desert Metals Ltd. Promotes Digital Engagement at AGM

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to participate via proxy forms submitted online. The company is urging shareholders to opt for electronic communications to minimize costs and environmental impact, aligning with new regulations allowing electronic or physical document preferences.

For further insights into AU:DM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.