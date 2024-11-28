Desert Metals Ltd. Passes Key Resolutions

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including a special resolution. The company is strategically positioned in the mineral exploration sector with significant interests in gold, lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements across West Africa and Western Australia. This move is seen as a positive step for Desert Metals as it continues to expand its mineral exploration and development portfolio.

