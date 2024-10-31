Desert Metals Ltd. Advances Exploration in Côte d’Ivoire

Desert Metals Ltd. (AU:DM1) has released an update.

Desert Metals Ltd. has embarked on its first drilling program at the promising King Kong prospect within the Adzope gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The company completed significant groundwork, including geophysics and sampling, and reported high-grade gold intercepts from drilling at the nearby Podio prospect. With a strong cash position and the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, Desert Metals is well-positioned to continue its exploration efforts.

