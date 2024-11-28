Desert Gold Ventures Reports Promising Drill Results

Desert Gold Ventures (TSE:DAU) has released an update.

Desert Gold Ventures has revealed promising results from its second phase of exploration drilling at the SMSZ Project in Mali, with the aim of reaching a 2 million ounce gold mineral resource. The company successfully extended gold mineralization at several zones, marking a significant step forward in its exploration goals.

