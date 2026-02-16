The Desert City That's Winning Over Retirees Who Don't Want a "Typical" Retirement Town

Key Points

Kernville offers a little of everything to retirees looking for peace, with opportunities for excitement.

Three hours north of Los Angeles, driving into Kernville is a lot like stepping back in time.

The cost of buying a home in Kernville is 10% lower than the national average.

The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the West in 2026 list may inspire you to make like a pioneer and head west. Its findings are based on survey results measuring seven important factors in a retiree's life:

quality of life

healthcare access and quality

housing affordability

crime and safety

weather and climate

state and local taxes

non-housing affordability

Kern County, California came out on top, making it a great option for retirees seeking variety. But here, the focus is specifically on Kernville, where more than 50% of the population is 65 or older and community members are surrounded by a scenic, small-town atmosphere.

If your retirement plans include relocating to a new city, here's what you can expect in Kernville.

Where Kernville is located

Kernville is about 42 miles northeast of Bakersfield and three hours north of Los Angeles (perfect for a short pit stop to the Sequoia National Forest or Park). It's nestled in the Kern River Valley, just north of Lake Isabella. But its location isn't the only factor making Kernville one of the most popular mountain towns in California.

Cost of living

The cost of living in Kernville may be the first thing that you'll notice, particularly if you're moving from an area with a high cost of living. For example, the cost of living in Kernville is 93% lower than in San Francisco. It's 56% lower than Boston, 15% lower than Chicago, 20% lower than Miami, and 79% less expensive than New York.

The price of a median single-family home in Kernville is $400,000, and the median rent is $1,446 per month. However, you're likely to spend more for utilities (73% higher than the national average) and transportation (25% higher).

Weather

Another draw is Kernville's Mediterranean climate. While summer temperatures can reach up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, winters are mild, and temperatures rarely drop below freezing. If you aren't wild about ice and snow, you'll be glad to know that Kernville averages only three inches of snow each year.

Things to do in Kernville

Healthcare in retirement is vital, and Kernville makes it possible to stay physically and mentally active. Depending on your interests, you can:

Visit the Kern Valley Museum, which features Native American artifacts and displays of Kernville from the time pioneers were moving west

Fish for golden trout (the state fish of California) on the scenic Kern River

Travel north 40 miles to the Needles, an amazing rock formation with four granite spires rising out of a lush forest

Enjoy Whiskey Flat Days to celebrate the town's Old West heritage

Visit the Trail of 100 Giants, a grove containing 125 Giant Sequoias

Soak up the ambiance of the Kernville Saloon

There's no denying that parts of California can be prohibitively expensive. However, there are plenty of good reasons California ranks No. 1 in quality of life, according to research conducted by The Motley Fool for its Best States to Retire to in 2026 study. Simply put, it has a lot to offer older Americans.

You'll want to keep Kernville and Kern County in mind if you're looking for a historical town that welcomes new retirees, provides gorgeous scenic views, and provides you with as little (or as much) as you would like to do.

