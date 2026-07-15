Descartes vs. nCino: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Descartes Systems Group maintains a highly profitable, debt-free logistics network serving 29,000 customers worldwide.

nCino has achieved a pivot to profitability by modernizing banking workflows through deep strategic partnerships with Salesforce.

Which specialized software specialist offers the better balance of risk and reward for your portfolio in 2026?

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Should you prioritize the stable, high-margin profitability of a logistics leader or the growth potential of a banking software specialist? Choosing between Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) requires weighing reliability against potential.

Descartes provides the digital backbone for global trade, while nCino streamlines the workflows for financial institutions. Both companies operate in specialized niches where high switching costs provide a competitive edge. This comparison examines their financial health and risk profiles to determine which better fits your investment strategy in 2026.

The case for Descartes Systems

Descartes specializes in cloud-based logistics and supply chain technology. Operating within the broader universe of tech stocks, Descartes helps more than 29,000 customers manage transportation, customs compliance, and global trade data. The business model relies on a vast global logistics network that connects shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers, making its software essential for e-commerce and retail operations.

In FY 2026, revenue reached nearly $730 million, representing growth of approximately 12% compared to the previous year. The company demonstrated strong bottom-line performance with net income of roughly $164 million for the same period.

As of its January 2026 balance sheet, the company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0x, indicating it carried very little debt relative to shareholders’ equity. Free cash flow for the year was close to $261 million, providing the company with significant capital for future expansion or acquisitions.

The case for nCino

nCino provides a cloud-based operating system for financial institutions to manage credit, lending, and onboarding. The company serves over 2,700 customers, including global giants such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A cornerstone of its strategy is a foundational agreement with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) that provides the necessary infrastructure for its platform through early 2031.

For FY 2026, the company generated revenue of $594.8 million, a 10% increase over the prior fiscal year. More importantly, nCino achieved a net income of nearly $5.2 million, a significant improvement from the net losses reported in previous years.

On its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.3x. This ratio measures total debt, including short-term and long-term obligations, against the value of shareholder equity. Free cash flow reached nearly $82.6 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 82.0% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Descartes faces risks due to the cyclical nature of global trade and potential disruptions to international shipping lanes. Competition is intense from legacy enterprise providers such as SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), who may attempt to bundle logistics tools with their broader software suites. Furthermore, as a provider of critical trade data, the company remains a target for cybersecurity threats that could disrupt its global network and damage its reputation.

nCino relies heavily on its relationship with Salesforce, and any unfavorable changes to that partnership could lead to significant replacement costs. The company also faces pressure from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and other point solution vendors who compete for bank IT budgets. Additionally, the success of its growth strategy depends on how quickly financial institutions adopt new AI-enabled features and whether these tools generate measurable efficiencies for conservative lenders.

Valuation comparison

nCino offers a significantly lower entry point based on future earnings estimates, while Descartes trades at a premium that reflects its superior profitability and debt-free balance sheet.

Metric Descartes Systems Group nCino Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.9x 14.6x 357.0x P/S ratio 8.3x 3.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

nCino pitches itself as the platform for agentic AI for financial services companies. The company says its AI allows banks to unify their customer data, providing a platform for faster, more effective marketing and customer service. While financial services businesses usually focus on a particular geography, given the complexity of local regulations, nCino gets 20% of its revenue from outside the U.S., originating from 20 countries.

The AI addition to nCino’s long-running financial services tech business allows the company to pitch clients on using its platform for customer service AI agents and to build agents for internal systems development. Altogether, that should lead nCino to a good fiscal 2027, with revenue seen hitting $645 million and net income expanding to $38 milion, from about $5 million.

Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence product is the largest contributor to the business and has starrted of the company’s fiscal 2027 strongly, thanks to the uncertainty created by the Iran war for shipping and logistics. The service offers comprehensive tariff and duty rates worldwide, among other offerings. Descartes also has tech that allows customers to manage fleets, including software to help them determine the most efficient way to route and utilize their equipment. In many ways, Descartes is a critical provider of logistics information and tech for the world.

For fiscal 2027, Descartes is benefiting from the shifting landscape of trade partners and tax rates driven by various U.S. executive orders and Supreme Court decisions on a range of topics. The business should see revenue hit $812 million, up 11%, with net income touching $201 million, up 23%.

Descartes’ share price fetches a premium compared to nCino, but if you’re looking for a niche tech stock to invest in, Descartes’ competitive moat appears higher than nCino’s, given its AI agent emphasis.

Should you buy stock in Descartes Systems Group right now?

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Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Descartes Systems Group, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and nCino. The Motley Fool recommends SAP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.