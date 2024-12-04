Descartes Systems price target raised to $135 from $115 at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $135 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported “another consistent quarter” as strong one-time license revenue drove a slight sales beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains favorable on Descartes citing a positive setup for accelerating services organic growth from recent hardware upgrades, global trade uncertainty, and cross-selling.

