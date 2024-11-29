Descartes Systems price target raised to $133 from $115 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $133 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of Q3 results, the firm is raising estimates to reflect the acquisitions of Sellercloud and MyCarrierPortal. Descartes is seeing a strong pace of acquisitions, which combined with healthy organic growth, is driving solid shareholder value, says the firm, which sees Q3 results and Q4 baseline slightly ahead of consensus.

