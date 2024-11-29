Descartes Systems price target raised to $133 from $115 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $133 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of Q3 results, the firm is raising estimates to reflect the acquisitions of Sellercloud and MyCarrierPortal. Descartes is seeing a strong pace of acquisitions, which combined with healthy organic growth, is driving solid shareholder value, says the firm, which sees Q3 results and Q4 baseline slightly ahead of consensus.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DSGX:
- Descartes Boosts Customs Efficiency with New Partnership
- Descartes Systems’ foreign trade solution seleced by Automated Logistics Systems
- Descartes Systems upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
- Descartes Announces Upcoming Financial Results Release
- Aroma Retail Expands with Descartes Solutions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.