Descartes Systems price target raised to $133 from $115 at RBC Capital

November 29, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $133 from $115 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of Q3 results, the firm is raising estimates to reflect the acquisitions of Sellercloud and MyCarrierPortal. Descartes is seeing a strong pace of acquisitions, which combined with healthy organic growth, is driving solid shareholder value, says the firm, which sees Q3 results and Q4 baseline slightly ahead of consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

