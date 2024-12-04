Descartes Systems price target raised to $120 from $104 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $120 from $104 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat while noting that Descartes can successfully execute on its strategy of delivering consistent EBITDA growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that it believes the supply chain disruptions stemming from U.S. tariffs could be helpful in driving incremental organic growth.

