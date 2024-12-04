News & Insights

Stocks

Descartes Systems price target raised to $120 from $104 at BMO Capital

December 04, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Descartes Systems (DSGX) to $120 from $104 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm cites the company’s Q3 earnings beat while noting that Descartes can successfully execute on its strategy of delivering consistent EBITDA growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds that it believes the supply chain disruptions stemming from U.S. tariffs could be helpful in driving incremental organic growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DSGX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.