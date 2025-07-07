Descartes Systems Group Unveils Enhanced MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0 to Combat Freight Fraud and Cargo Theft

Descartes Systems Group launched FraudGuard 2.0, enhancing freight fraud protection for shippers and logistics providers with advanced monitoring features.

Quiver AI Summary

Descartes Systems Group has announced the launch of Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0, an advanced freight fraud detection solution aimed at assisting shippers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers in combating sophisticated fraud and cargo theft. The updated platform enhances transshipment security with features that support pre-tender, pre-pickup, and in-transit shipments, enabling users to better assess carrier legitimacy and mitigate risks like identity fraud and double brokering. Key functionalities include automated alerts, a robust lookup tool providing historical carrier data, and in-transit risk monitoring for suspicious activities. Users report increased operational confidence and reduced manual workloads as the solution facilitates better decision-making and compliance, ultimately protecting customers’ cargo and improving overall network reliability.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0 enhances freight fraud technology, providing vital tools for shippers and logistics providers to safeguard against fraud and cargo theft.

New capabilities for pre-tender, pre-pickup, and in-transit shipments improve decision-making and network reliability, which can lead to reduced risks and costs for customers.

The solution automates alerts and monitoring, significantly reducing manual workload and enabling proactive fraud detection, further enhancing operational efficiency for users.

Integration of comprehensive historical and real-time data increases freight visibility, allowing companies to confidently assess carrier legitimacy and improve compliance measures.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's business, financial condition, or results of operations.



The mention of "known and unknown risks" may raise concerns among investors about the stability and reliability of the company's future performance given the uncertainties involved.



The emphasis on sophisticated fraud schemes and cargo theft may reflect negatively on the overall security of the logistics industry, which could impact customer trust in the company's solutions.

FAQ

What is Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0?

Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 is a freight fraud technology designed to protect shippers, brokers, and 3PLs from fraud and cargo theft.

How does FraudGuard 2.0 enhance freight visibility?

FraudGuard 2.0 utilizes historical and real-time data to provide automated monitoring and alerts, improving shipment tracking and risk assessment.

What features does FraudGuard 2.0 offer?

Key features include carrier and driver lookup tools, custom alerts for suspicious activities, and in-transit risk monitoring for enhanced security.

How can companies benefit from using FraudGuard 2.0?

By using FraudGuard 2.0, companies can reduce fraud-related losses, improve compliance, and strengthen their logistics service differentiation.

Where can I learn more about Descartes and its solutions?

More information about Descartes and its transportation management solutions can be found on their website at www.descartes.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSGX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DSGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DSGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $DSGX stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DSGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DSGX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DSGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DSGX forecast page.

$DSGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DSGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DSGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $137.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $118.0 on 03/06/2025

Full Release



ATLANTA, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced the release of Descartes MacroPoint™ FraudGuard 2.0, the latest advancement in freight fraud technology designed to help shippers, freight brokers, and third-party logistics providers (3PL) safeguard their business against increasingly sophisticated fraud and cargo theft schemes. With new capabilities for pre-tender, pre-pickup and in-transit shipments, companies can maintain a high-performing, compliant carrier network, enhance the reliability of critical decision-making insights, and better detect and mitigate potential identity fraud or double brokering to avoid insurance, liability, and reputational risks.





“The new FraudGuard release has fundamentally elevated our operational confidence,” said Tore Giannone, Director of Operations, Circle Logistics. “Its automated alerts and comprehensive insights have not only reduced the manual workload but also enabled us to proactively identify and prevent a range of fraud attempts. By making smarter, earlier decisions at the carrier level, we’ve strengthened network reliability and improved tracking compliance—ultimately safeguarding our customers’ cargo with greater precision.”





Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 significantly expands freight visibility and protection through powerful historical and real-time Descartes MacroPoint visibility data, automated in-transit monitoring, and real-time risk alerting. Companies can confidently evaluate carrier and driver legitimacy without delaying load coverage through detailed search insights from Descartes MacroPoint’s unmatched database of freight tracking history. In addition, the solution automatically monitors shipments for risk signals across 16 critical in-transit data alerts to proactively notify users of potential fraud, double brokering, and suspicious activity, which provides greater protection for customers.





“Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 brings next-level freight visibility and control to our customers with new alerts and lookup tools that help companies better protect their shipments, reputation and bottom line,” said Robert Derin, Director of Product at Descartes.



“



By improving compliance through enhanced security measures, the solution helps shippers, brokers, and 3PLs strengthen their service differentiation, dramatically reduce fraud-related losses and lessen the financial impact of resolving incidents.”





Key Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0 features include:







Carrier and Driver Lookup Tool: Outside of real-time alerting, users can quickly access historical performance and risk profile information using Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers or driver phone numbers, including number of loads being actively tracked, volumes and prior fraud indicators. This empowers better decision-making during load planning and carrier selection.



Carrier and Driver Lookup Tool: Outside of real-time alerting, users can quickly access historical performance and risk profile information using Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers or driver phone numbers, including number of loads being actively tracked, volumes and prior fraud indicators. This empowers better decision-making during load planning and carrier selection.



Carrier Insights: Custom alerts flag newly added or suspicious carriers and drivers, drivers potentially hiding identities using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones, and carriers accepting excessive loads or those with historical data spoofing attempts, which allows users to block high-risk carriers before load details are communicated to the carrier/driver.



Carrier Insights: Custom alerts flag newly added or suspicious carriers and drivers, drivers potentially hiding identities using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phones, and carriers accepting excessive loads or those with historical data spoofing attempts, which allows users to block high-risk carriers before load details are communicated to the carrier/driver.



In-Transit Risk Monitoring: To automate detection, enable real-time risk alerts and facilitate a faster response to potential theft or tampering, the solution continuously monitors shipments (even prior to pickup) for suspicious activities, such as GPS and IP location spoofing, route deviations, improbable travel patterns and unusual vehicle stops.















Learn more about



Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard 2.0



and Descartes’



Transportation Management solutions



.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





Twitter





.







Global Media Contact







Cara Strohack





Tel: 226-750-8050







cstrohack@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ transportation management solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.