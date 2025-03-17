Descartes Systems Group Study Reveals Key Traits of Companies Successful in Trade Compliance

Descartes Systems Group's study highlights trade compliance's role in competitive advantage for fast-growing companies, emphasizing technology's importance.

Descartes Systems Group has released a study highlighting key traits of companies that successfully approach trade compliance. The research revealed that 39% of fast-growing companies view trade compliance as a competitive advantage, in contrast to only 22% of slower-growing firms. Additionally, 57% of respondents believe that technology plays a crucial role in enhancing trade compliance strategies, with this sentiment being stronger among growth-oriented businesses. The study found that fast-growing companies allocate more resources to compliance teams, averaging eight personnel compared to six in less growth-oriented firms. The report emphasizes the importance of investing in technology and building compliance teams to navigate the complexities of global trade and enhance supply chain resilience. Descartes conducted the study with insights from 887 corporate leaders across various countries.

Potential Positives

Descartes' study indicates that 39% of fast-growing companies view trade compliance as a competitive advantage, highlighting the perceived value of their solutions.

The findings reveal that 57% of companies consider technology crucial for trade compliance strategies, reinforcing Descartes' position as a key provider of technological solutions in this space.

86% of fast-growing companies regard technology as fundamental to their growth strategies, suggesting a strong market demand for Descartes' software-as-a-service offerings.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that a significant proportion of companies (22% of slower-growing companies) do not view trade compliance as a competitive advantage, which may imply that Descartes' market focus on leveraging trade compliance could be limited in scope.

The cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties that could materially affect Descartes' business, financial condition, or stock price, highlighting vulnerabilities in the company's future outlook.

The study reveals a reliance on technology and compliance teams for growth, which could expose the company to risks related to technological advancements and talent acquisition within the competitive landscape.

FAQ

What are the main findings of the Descartes trade compliance study?

The study reveals that 39% of fast-growing companies see trade compliance as a competitive advantage, versus 22% of slower-growing firms.

How important is technology in trade compliance strategies?

57% of companies regard technology as very important for competitive advantage in trade compliance, especially 72% of fast-growing companies.

What role do compliance teams play in company growth?

Fast-growing companies allocate an average of eight people to trade compliance, highlighting its significance to their growth strategies.

How does trade compliance affect international business?

Effective trade compliance is a competitive differentiator, helping companies navigate evolving regulations and maintain resilient supply chains.

Who participated in the Descartes trade compliance survey?

The survey involved 887 corporate decision-makers in international trade compliance and supply chain intelligence across multiple countries.

ATLANTA and LONDON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released findings from its study



Top Three Traits of Companies with a Successful Approach to Trade Compliance



. The study showed that 39% of fast-growing companies (those expecting greater than 15% growth over the next two years) consider trade compliance to be a competitive advantage and not only a regulatory requirement, compared to 22% of slower-growing companies (those with less than 5% growth expectations).





Furthermore, 57% of companies surveyed believe technology is also very or extremely important for competitive advantage in trade compliance strategies (see Figure 1). This view is even more pronounced in growth businesses versus non-growth companies: 72%, or almost three quarters, of fast-growing companies believe technology is a valuable competitive differentiator, compared to just 41% of businesses predicting shrinking, limited, or no growth.





Figure 1: Importance of technology for competitive advantage in trade compliance strategies









Source: Descartes/SAPIO





The study also revealed that 86% of fast-growing companies indicated technology is fundamental or highly important to growth strategies. Underscoring a strong link between technology, business expansion and trade compliance, 47% of fast-growing companies confirm investing in technology is the top approach to tackling international trade challenges—compared to just 18% of those expecting shrinking, limited, or no growth.





In addition to gaining competitive advantage by leveraging trade compliance and investing in technology, higher-growth companies are focused on building a well-resourced compliance team. The study found that companies with greater than 15% expected growth in the next two years allocate an average of eight people to trade compliance activities, compared to six people in companies anticipating shrinking, limited, or no growth.





“Given the volatility of the current trade landscape, rife with evolving tariffs, trade barriers, sanctions and regulations, effective and efficient global trade compliance is a distinct competitive differentiator,” said Jackson Wood, Director, Industry Strategy at Descartes. “Companies that invest in building their compliance teams view compliance as a strategic advantage. They leverage leading technologies to turn compliance into an engine for growth while creating more resilient supply chain operations.”





Descartes and SAPIO Research surveyed 887 corporate decision makers in international trade compliance and/or supply chain intelligence across Argentina, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, UK and USA. The goal was to understand the strategies, tactics and technologies used by companies involved in international trade to help gain a competitive advantage and ensure continued business growth, and to identify if these varied by factors such as country, industry, company size and business growth. Respondents are members of company leadership teams, from management level to Chief Executive Officer or Owner. To learn more, read the study



Top Three Traits of Companies with a Successful Approach to Trade Compliance



.





Learn more about Descartes’



global trade intelligence solutions



.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at



www.descartes.com



, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





Twitter





.







Global Media Contact







Cara Strohack







cstrohack@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2458abe4-87e5-4a31-8a58-b127eacde619





