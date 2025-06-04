Descartes Systems Group Reports Record Services Revenues for Q1FY26

Descartes Systems Group reports Q1FY26 revenues of $168.7 million, marking a 12% year-over-year increase.

Quiver AI Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. reported significant financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, with revenues reaching $168.7 million, marking a 12% increase from the same period last year. The services revenue constituted the majority at $156.6 million, reflecting a 14% rise from the prior year. Despite strong revenue growth, cash provided by operating activities declined to $53.6 million compared to the previous year's $63.7 million. Net income was $36.2 million, a 4% increase year-over-year, but decreased slightly from the last quarter. The company is currently facing a tough economic climate and has initiated cost reduction measures, including a 7% workforce reduction, with expected annual savings of about $15 million. Additionally, Descartes acquired transportation management solutions provider 3GTMS for approximately $112.7 million and appointed William Green as Executive Vice President, Global Sales.

Potential Positives

Revenues of $168.7 million represent a 12% year-over-year increase from $151.3 million in Q1FY25, indicating strong financial performance and growth.

Services revenues rose by 14% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25, highlighting increasing demand for Descartes' primary offerings.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12% to $75.1 million from $67.0 million in Q1FY25, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45%, demonstrating efficient operational performance.

The acquisition of 3GTMS, a leading provider of transportation management solutions, positions Descartes for enhanced capabilities and growth opportunities in the logistics sector.

Potential Negatives

Cash provided by operating activities decreased significantly from $63.7 million in Q1FY25 to $53.6 million in Q1FY26, indicating potential operational challenges.

The company reported a decrease in net income from $37.4 million in Q4FY25 to $36.2 million in Q1FY26, raising concerns about profitability trends.

Descartes announced a reduction of its workforce by approximately 7% as part of cost reduction initiatives, which may reflect underlying economic challenges and could impact employee morale and company culture.

FAQ

What were Descartes Systems Group's Q1FY26 revenue figures?

Descartes reported revenues of $168.7 million for Q1FY26, a 12% increase from $151.3 million in Q1FY25.

How did Descartes' services revenues perform in Q1FY26?

Services revenues were $156.6 million, up 14% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25, and consistent with Q4FY25.

What was the net income for Descartes in Q1FY26?

Net income for Q1FY26 was $36.2 million, a 4% increase from $34.7 million in Q1FY25.

What cost reduction initiatives did Descartes announce?

Descartes plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 7% to achieve annualized cost savings of about $15 million.

Who was appointed as Executive Vice President at Descartes?

William Green was appointed Executive Vice President, Global Sales, having previously served as Senior Vice President for North American Sales.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSGX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DSGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DSGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $DSGX stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DSGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DSGX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DSGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DSGX forecast page.

$DSGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DSGX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DSGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $137.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $118.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Mark Schappel from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $140.0 on 12/17/2024

Full Release





Record Services Revenues







WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter (



Q1FY26



). All financial results referenced are in United States (



US



) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (



GAAP



).





"Our first quarter of fiscal 2026 showed strong annual growth, consistent with our communicated plans," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "This is a challenging and uncertain economic and trade environment for shippers, carriers and logistics services providers. They face challenges on how, when, or if, to react to changes in global trade relationships, tariffs, sanctions and economic forecasts. We continue to see strong interest in our domain expertise and our solutions to help companies navigate the complex trade landscape. We remain committed to growing our business with prudent investments and cost discipline to build the premier network and technology for logistics-intensive businesses."







Q1FY26 Financial Results







As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ Q1FY26 included:







Revenues of $168.7 million, up 12% from $151.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (Q1FY25) and up 1% from $167.5 million in the previous quarter (Q4FY25);



Revenues of $168.7 million, up 12% from $151.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (Q1FY25) and up 1% from $167.5 million in the previous quarter (Q4FY25);



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $156.6 million (93% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $11.8 million (7% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.3 million (less than 1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 14% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25 and consistent with $156.5 million in Q4FY25;



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $156.6 million (93% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $11.8 million (7% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.3 million (less than 1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 14% from $137.8 million in Q1FY25 and consistent with $156.5 million in Q4FY25;



Cash provided by operating activities of $53.6 million, down from $63.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $60.7 million in Q4FY25;



Cash provided by operating activities of $53.6 million, down from $63.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $60.7 million in Q4FY25;



Income from operations of $46.2 million, up 9% from $42.4 million in Q1FY25 and down from $47.1 million in Q4FY25;



Income from operations of $46.2 million, up 9% from $42.4 million in Q1FY25 and down from $47.1 million in Q4FY25;



Net income of $36.2 million, up 4% from $34.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $37.4 million in Q4FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 21%, compared to 23% in Q1FY25 and 22% in Q4FY25;



Net income of $36.2 million, up 4% from $34.7 million in Q1FY25 and down from $37.4 million in Q4FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 21%, compared to 23% in Q1FY25 and 22% in Q4FY25;



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.41, up 2% from $0.40 in Q1FY25 and down from $0.43 in Q4FY25; and



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.41, up 2% from $0.40 in Q1FY25 and down from $0.43 in Q4FY25; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $75.1 million, up 12% from $67.0 million in Q1FY25 and consistent with $75.0 million in Q4FY25. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 45%, compared to 44% in Q1FY25 and 45% in Q4FY25.











Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.





The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):















Q1









FY26







Q4





FY25





Q3





FY25





Q2





FY25





Q1





FY25









Revenues







168.7







167.5





168.8





163.4





151.3









Services revenues







156.6







156.5





149.7





146.2





137.8









Gross margin







76





%







76%





74%





75%





77%









Cash provided by operating activities







53.6







60.7





60.1





34.7





63.7









Income from operations







46.2







47.1





45.8





45.9





42.4









Net income







36.2







37.4





36.6





34.7





34.7









Net income as a % of revenues







21





%







22%





22%





21%





23%









Earnings per diluted share







0.41







0.43





0.42





0.40





0.40









Adjusted EBITDA







75.1







75.0





72.1





70.6





67.0









Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues







45





%







45%





43%





43%





44%







































Cash Position







At April 30, 2025, Descartes had $176.4 million in cash. Cash decreased by $59.7 million in Q1FY26. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q1FY26 in millions of dollars:















Q1FY26











Cash provided by operating activities







53.6











Additions to property and equipment







(1.9





)











Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired







(112.3





)











Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs







3.6











Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements







(6.5





)











Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash







3.8











Net change in cash







(59.7





)











Cash, beginning of period







236.1











Cash, end of period







176.4

























Acquisition of 3GTMS







On March 24, 2025, Descartes acquired all of the shares of 3GTMS, a leading provider of transportation management solutions. The purchase price for the acquisition was approximately $112.7 million, net of cash acquired, which was funded from cash on hand.







Cost Reduction Initiatives







Considering the economic and global trade uncertainty many Descartes customers are facing, Descartes has undertaken cost reduction initiatives designed to reduce its cost base. The plan is designed to reduce Descartes’ global workforce by approximately 7% and eliminate various other operating expenses. As a result, Descartes expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), which will also impact cash generated from operations in Q2FY26. Once completed, Descartes anticipates annualized cost savings of approximately $15 million.







Management Update







Descartes is pleased to announce the appointment of William Green as Executive Vice President, Global Sales. Mr. Green has served as Descartes’ Senior Vice President for North American Sales since August 2020. Mr. Green has previously held senior commercial roles at Salesforce, PROLIFIQ and CDC Software (now Aptean). “We’re excited for Bill to extend his leadership of our growth successes in North America to our global commercial operations,” said Mr. Ryan.





Andrew Roszko, Descartes’ Chief Commercial Officer, will depart the company in Q2FY26 to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Roszko was appointed EVP Global Sales in February 2019 and appointed Chief Commercial Officer in June 2022. “Andrew has been a valuable contributor to Descartes’ commercial development. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Mr. Ryan.







Conference Call







Members of Descartes' executive management team will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 4. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 for North America and +1 800 717 1738 for international, using conference ID 26605.





The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at



www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations



. Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.





Replays of the conference call will be available until June 11, 2025, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 26605#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at



www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations



.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





X (Twitter







)



.







Descartes Investor Contact







Laurie McCauley





(519) 746-2969







investor@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the potential impact of geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine (the “Russia-Ukraine Conflict”), and between Israel and Hamas (“Israel-Hamas Conflict”), or other potentially catastrophic events, on our business, results of operations and financial condition; our assessment of the potential impact of tariffs, sanctions and other actions by individual countries on global trade and our business; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin operating range; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Israel-Hamas Conflict not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of the impact of current and future trade barriers, including tariffs, further protectionist measures and reactive countermeasure or contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues







We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.





The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.





Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed six acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2025 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q1FY26, Q4FY25, Q3FY25, Q2FY25, and Q1FY25, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.















Q1FY26







Q4FY25





Q3FY25





Q2FY25





Q1FY25











Net income



, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations







36.2







37.4





36.6





34.7





34.7









Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:





























Interest expense







0.2







0.2





0.2





0.2





0.3









Investment income







(1.9





)







(1.9)





(2.9)





(2.7)





(4.1)









Income tax expense







11.7







11.4





11.9





13.6





11.5









Depreciation expense







1.5







1.5





1.4





1.4





1.4









Amortization of intangible assets







19.1







19.4





17.5





17.4





15.0









Stock-based compensation and related taxes







4.9







5.4





5.6





5.8





4.3









Other charges







3.4







1.6





1.8





0.2





3.9











Adjusted EBITDA









75.1







75.0





72.1





70.6





67.0







































Revenues









168.7







167.5





168.8





163.4





151.3











Net income as % of revenues









21





%







22%





22%





21%





23%











Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues









45





%







45%





43%





43%





44%



















































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)































April 30,







January 31,















2025







2025











ASSETS



















CURRENT ASSETS

















Cash







176,411







236,138









Accounts receivable (net)

















Trade







60,456







53,953









Other







15,646







16,931









Prepaid expenses and other







43,100







45,544















295,613







352,566









OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS







27,366







24,887









PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET







13,944







12,481









RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS







7,721







7,623









DEFERRED INCOME TAXES







4,867







3,802









INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET







368,122







321,270









GOODWILL







992,257







924,755















1,709,890







1,647,384











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Accounts payable







23,154







20,650









Accrued liabilities







73,151







79,656









Lease obligations







3,402







3,178









Income taxes payable







9,535







9,313









Deferred revenue







109,608







104,230















218,850







217,027









LEASE OBLIGATIONS







4,533







4,718









DEFERRED REVENUE







2,196







978









INCOME TAXES PAYABLE







6,540







5,531









DEFERRED INCOME TAXES







25,834







34,127















257,953







262,381

























SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,782,830 at April 30, 2025 (January 31, 2025 – 85,605,969)







574,816







568,339









Additional paid-in capital







498,092







503,133









Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(21,243





)







(50,497)









Retained earnings







400,272







364,028















1,451,937







1,385,003















1,709,890







1,647,384







































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP; Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

















April 30,







April 30,















2025







2024



























REVENUES









168,739







151,348











COST OF REVENUES



(exclusive of amortization presented separately below)







39,747







35,413











GROSS MARGIN









128,992







115,935











EXPENSES



















Sales and marketing







18,850







17,471









Research and development







25,069







22,191









General and administrative







16,312







14,948









Other charges







3,449







3,918









Amortization of intangible assets







19,114







15,024















82,794







73,552











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









46,198







42,383











INTEREST EXPENSE









(236





)







(273)











INVESTMENT INCOME









1,962







4,059









INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES







47,924







46,169











INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)



















Current







12,251







12,318









Deferred







(571





)







(816)















11,680







11,502











NET INCOME









36,244







34,667











EARNINGS PER SHARE



















Basic







0.42







0.41









Diluted







0.41







0.40











WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands)



















Basic







85,677







85,274









Diluted







87,577







87,116







































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP; Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

















April 30,







April 30,















2025







2024











OPERATING ACTIVITIES



















Net income







36,244







34,667









Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation







1,450







1,358









Amortization of intangible assets







19,114







15,024









Stock-based compensation expense







4,366







3,769









Other non-cash operating activities







(34





)







96









Deferred tax recovery







(571





)







(816)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities







(6,966





)







9,643









Cash provided by operating activities







53,603







63,741











INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















Additions to property and equipment







(1,862





)







(1,764)









Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired







(112,327





)







(139,973)









Cash used in investing activities







(114,189





)







(141,737)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Payment of debt issuance costs







(38





)







(38)









Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs







3,558







4,231









Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements







(6,487





)







(6,745)









Cash used in financing activities







(2,967





)







(2,552)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash







3,826







(1,482)











Decrease in cash









(59,727





)







(82,030)











Cash, beginning of period









236,138







320,952











Cash, end of period









176,411







238,922























The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.