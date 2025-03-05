Descartes Systems Group Reports Record Income from Operations for Fiscal Year 2025

Descartes Systems Group reports record operational income and revenue growth for fiscal year 2025, highlighting strong global logistics performance.

Quiver AI Summary

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. reported strong financial results for its fiscal year 2025 and the fourth quarter ending January 31, 2025, demonstrating continued growth. The company achieved revenues of $651.0 million, a 14% increase from the previous fiscal year, with a notable rise in services revenues. Cash provided by operating activities rose to $219.3 million, while income from operations surged 27% to $181.1 million, contributing to a net income of $143.3 million, marking a 24% increase year-over-year. The CEO emphasized that the company's investments in expanding its Global Logistics Network are crucial for helping clients navigate complexities in global trade. The fourth quarter alone saw revenues of $167.5 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth, complemented by various positive performance metrics including an earnings per share increase of 16%. Despite some cash flow challenges, the overall financial outlook remains optimistic as the company continues to focus on enhancing its services.

Potential Positives

Revenues for FY25 reached $651.0 million, representing a 14% increase compared to $572.9 million in FY24, highlighting strong business growth.

Income from operations increased significantly by 27% to $181.1 million, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Net income rose by 24% to $143.3 million, with net income as a percentage of revenues increasing to 22% from 20%, indicating better overall financial health.

Earnings per diluted share increased by 22% to $1.64, enhancing shareholder value and demonstrating effective financial performance over the fiscal year.

Potential Negatives

Cash provided by operating activities for FY25 was negatively impacted by a $25.0 million payment of contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which raises concerns about the management of acquisition-related expenses.

Despite revenue growth, Q4FY25 revenue was down from Q3FY25, indicating a potential decline in performance on a sequential basis, which could impact investor confidence.

The increase in goodwill and other intangible assets suggests a reliance on acquisitions for growth, which could raise risks related to integration and future performance of acquired entities.

FAQ

What were Descartes' financial results for fiscal year 2025?

Descartes reported revenues of $651 million, a 14% increase from the previous fiscal year, with a net income of $143.3 million.

How did Descartes perform in Q4 FY25?

In Q4 FY25, revenues were $167.5 million, up 13% from Q4 FY24, with a net income of $37.4 million.

What factors contributed to Descartes' income from operations?

Income from operations increased by 27% to $181.1 million due to growth in services revenues and effective operational management.

What is Adjusted EBITDA for Descartes in fiscal year 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for FY25 was $284.7 million, up 15% from $247.5 million in FY24, representing 44% of total revenues.

How much cash did Descartes have at the end of FY25?

As of January 31, 2025, Descartes had $236.1 million in cash, reflecting both an increase during Q4 and a decrease over the fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $DSGX stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Record Income from Operations







WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX) announced its financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter (



Q4FY25



) and year (



FY25



) ended January 31, 2025. All financial results referenced are in United States (



US



) currency and, unless otherwise indicated, are determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (



GAAP



).





"Fiscal 2025 was another year of growth for Descartes, highlighted by the addition of numerous complementary services to the Global Logistics Network," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "We believe these investments can help shippers, carriers, and logistics services providers manage the increased uncertainty and complexity that's recently been introduced to the global trade environment. Our customers benefit from our diversity in international and domestic supply chains, our expertise with tariffs, sanctions and other global trade issues, and our expansive roster of connected trading partners as they navigate a quickly evolving trade landscape."







FY25 Financial Results







As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Descartes’ FY25 included:







Revenues of $651.0 million, up 14% from $572.9 million in the same period a year ago (



FY24



);



Revenues of $651.0 million, up 14% from $572.9 million in the same period a year ago ( );



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $590.2 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $55.1 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $5.7 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 13% from $520.9 million in FY24;



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $590.2 million (91% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $55.1 million (8% of total revenues) and license revenues of $5.7 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 13% from $520.9 million in FY24;



Cash provided by operating activities of $219.3 million, up 6% from $207.7 million in FY24. Cash provided by operating activities was negatively impacted in FY25 by the payment of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition;



Cash provided by operating activities of $219.3 million, up 6% from $207.7 million in FY24. Cash provided by operating activities was negatively impacted in FY25 by the payment of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition;



Income from operations of $181.1 million, up 27% from $142.8 million in FY24;



Income from operations of $181.1 million, up 27% from $142.8 million in FY24;



Net income of $143.3 million, up 24% from $115.9 million in FY24. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 20% in FY24;



Net income of $143.3 million, up 24% from $115.9 million in FY24. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 20% in FY24;



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $1.64, up 22% from $1.34 in FY24; and



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $1.64, up 22% from $1.34 in FY24; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $284.7 million, up 15% from $247.5 million in FY24. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 44%, compared to 43% in FY24.











Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a complement to financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). These items are considered by management to be outside Descartes' ongoing operational results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues as the quotient, expressed as a percentage, from dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenues for the corresponding period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income determined in accordance with GAAP is provided later in this release.





The following table summarizes Descartes’ results in the categories specified below over FY25 and FY24 (dollar amounts in millions):















FY25



















FY24













Revenues







651.0











572.9













Services revenues







590.2











520.9













Gross margin







76









%







76





%









Cash provided by operating activities*







219.3











207.7













Income from operations







181.1











142.8













Net income







143.3











115.9













Net income as a % of revenues







22









%







20





%









Earnings per diluted share







1.64











1.34













Adjusted EBITDA







284.7











247.5













Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues







44









%







43





%

































(*) FY25 cash provided by operating activities was negatively impacted by the payment of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition but was paid due to post-acquisition performance exceeding expectations at the time of acquisition







Q4FY25 Financial Results







As described in more detail below, key financial highlights for Q4FY25 included:







Revenues of $167.5 million, up 13% from $148.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 (



Q4FY24



) and down from $168.8 million in the previous quarter (



Q3FY25



);



Revenues of $167.5 million, up 13% from $148.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 ( ) and down from $168.8 million in the previous quarter ( );



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $156.5 million (93% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $10.7 million (6% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.3 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 15% from $135.7 million in Q4FY24 and up 5% from $149.7 million in Q3FY25;



Revenues were comprised of services revenues of $156.5 million (93% of total revenues), professional services and other revenues of $10.7 million (6% of total revenues) and license revenues of $0.3 million (1% of total revenues). Services revenues were up 15% from $135.7 million in Q4FY24 and up 5% from $149.7 million in Q3FY25;



Cash provided by operating activities of $60.7 million, up 19% from $50.8 million in Q4FY24 and up 1% from $60.1 million in Q3FY25;



Cash provided by operating activities of $60.7 million, up 19% from $50.8 million in Q4FY24 and up 1% from $60.1 million in Q3FY25;



Income from operations of $47.1 million, up 27% from $37.0 million in Q4FY24 and up 3% from $45.8 million in Q3FY25;



Income from operations of $47.1 million, up 27% from $37.0 million in Q4FY24 and up 3% from $45.8 million in Q3FY25;



Net income of $37.4 million, up 18% from $31.8 million in Q4FY24 and up 2% from $36.6 million in Q3FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 21% in Q4FY24 and 22% in Q3FY25;



Net income of $37.4 million, up 18% from $31.8 million in Q4FY24 and up 2% from $36.6 million in Q3FY25. Net income as a percentage of revenues was 22%, compared to 21% in Q4FY24 and 22% in Q3FY25;



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.43, up 16% from $0.37 in Q4FY24 and up 2% from $0.42 in Q3FY25; and



Earnings per share on a diluted basis of $0.43, up 16% from $0.37 in Q4FY24 and up 2% from $0.42 in Q3FY25; and



Adjusted EBITDA of $75.0 million, up 14% from $65.7 million in Q4FY24 and up 4% from $72.1 million in Q3FY25. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 45%, compared to 44% in Q4FY24 and 43% in Q3FY25, respectively.







The following table summarizes Descartes' results in the categories specified below over the past 5 fiscal quarters (unaudited; dollar amounts, other than per share amounts, in millions):















Q4









FY25











Q3





FY25









Q2





FY25









Q1





FY25









Q4





FY24













Revenues







167.5











168.8









163.4









151.3









148.2













Services revenues







156.5











149.7









146.2









137.8









135.7













Gross margin







76









%







74





%





75





%





77





%





76





%









Cash provided by operating activities*







60.7











60.1









34.7









63.7









50.8













Income from operations







47.1











45.8









45.9









42.4









37.0













Net income







37.4











36.6









34.7









34.7









31.8













Net income as a % of revenues







22









%







22





%





21





%





23





%





21





%









Earnings per diluted share







0.43











0.42









0.40









0.40









0.37













Adjusted EBITDA







75.0











72.1









70.6









67.0









65.7













Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenues







45









%







43





%





43





%





44





%





44





%

























































(*) Q2FY25 cash provided by operating activities was negatively impacted by the payment of $25.0 million in contingent acquisition consideration for previously completed deals, which was not accrued for at the time of acquisition but was paid due to post-acquisition performance exceeding expectations at the time of acquisition







Cash Position







At January 31, 2025, Descartes had $236.1 million in cash. Cash increased by $54.8 million in Q4FY25 and decreased by $84.9 million in FY25. The table set forth below provides a summary of cash flows for Q4FY25 and FY25 in millions of dollars:















Q4FY25













FY25















Cash provided by operating activities







60.7













219.3















Additions to property and equipment







(2.1









)









(6.8









)











Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired







(3.7









)









(290.2









)











Payment of debt issuance costs











(0.1









)











Issuances of common shares, net of issuance costs







2.5













12.4















Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements







-













(6.7









)











Payment of contingent consideration







-













(9.2









)











Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash







(2.6









)









(3.6









)











Net change in cash







54.8













(84.9









)











Cash, beginning of period







181.3













321.0















Cash, end of period







236.1













236.1









































Conference Call







Descartes' executive management team will hold a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 5. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or +1 800 717 1738 for North America Toll-Free, using Passcode 45440#.





The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at



https://www.descartes.com/who-we-are/investor-relations/financial-information



. Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.





Replays of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2025, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 45440#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at



https://www.descartes.com/who-we-are/investor-relations/financial-information



.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





X (Twitter







)



.







Descartes Investor Contact







Laurie McCauley





(519) 746-2969







investor@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relates to Descartes' expectations concerning future revenues and earnings, and our projections for any future reductions in expenses or growth in margins and generation of cash; our assessment of the potential impact of geopolitical events, such as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine (the “Russia-Ukraine Conflict”), and between Israel and Hamas (“Israel-Hamas Conflict”), or other potentially catastrophic events, on our business, results of operations and financial condition; continued growth and acquisitions including our assessment of any increased opportunity for our products and services as a result of trends in the logistics and supply chain industries; rate of profitable growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin operating range; demand for Descartes' solutions; growth of Descartes' Global Logistics Network (“GLN”); customer buying patterns; customer expectations of Descartes; development of the GLN and the benefits thereof to customers; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions including the following: global shipment volumes continuing at levels generally consistent with those experienced historically; the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Israel-Hamas Conflict not having a material negative impact on shipment volumes or on the demand for the products and services of Descartes by its customers and the ability of those customers to continue to pay for those products and services; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional customs and security regulations relating to the provision of electronic information for imports and exports; countries continuing to implement and enforce existing and additional trade restrictions and sanctioned party lists with respect to doing business with certain countries, organizations, entities and individuals; Descartes' continued operation of a secure and reliable business network; the stability of general economic and market conditions, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide Descartes with access to capital; Descartes' continued ability to identify and source attractive and executable business combination opportunities; Descartes' ability to develop solutions that keep pace with the continuing changes in technology, and our continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights. These assumptions may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Descartes, or developments in Descartes' business or industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, Descartes' ability to successfully identify and execute on acquisitions and to integrate acquired businesses and assets, and to predict expenses associated with and revenues from acquisitions; the impact of network failures, information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; disruptions in the movement of freight and a decline in shipment volumes including as a result of contagious illness outbreaks; a deterioration of general economic conditions or instability in the financial markets accompanied by a decrease in spending by our customers; the ability to attract and retain key personnel and the ability to manage the departure of key personnel and the transition of our executive management team; changes in trade or transportation regulations that currently require customers to use services such as those offered by Descartes; changes in customer behaviour and expectations; Descartes’ ability to successfully design and develop enhancements to our products and solutions; departures of key customers; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates; Descartes' ability to retain or obtain sufficient capital in addition to its debt facility to execute on its business strategy, including its acquisition strategy; disruptions in the movement of freight; the potential for future goodwill or intangible asset impairment as a result of other-than-temporary decreases in Descartes' market capitalization; and other factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada, including Descartes' most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues







We prepare and release quarterly unaudited and annual audited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial information, used to evaluate our performance, in this and other earnings releases and investor conference calls as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. We believe that current shareholders and potential investors in our company use non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues, in making investment decisions about our company and measuring our operational results.





The term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to a financial measure that we define as earnings before certain charges that management considers to be non-operating expenses and which consist of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation (for which we include related fees and taxes) and other charges (for which we include restructuring charges, acquisition-related expenses, and contingent consideration incurred due to better-than-expected performance from acquisitions). Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues divides Adjusted EBITDA for a period by the revenues for the corresponding period and expresses the quotient as a percentage.





Management considers these non-operating expenses to be outside the scope of Descartes’ ongoing operations and the related expenses are not used by management to measure operations. Accordingly, these expenses are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, which we reference to both measure our operations and as a basis of comparison of our operations from period-to-period. Management believes that investors and financial analysts measure our business on the same basis, and we are providing the Adjusted EBITDA financial metric to assist in this evaluation and to provide a higher level of transparency into how we measure our own business. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues should not be construed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP or other non-GAAP measures that may be used by other companies, such as EBITDA. The use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues does have limitations. In particular, we have completed seven acquisitions since the beginning of fiscal 2024 and may complete additional acquisitions in the future that will result in acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges. As these acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges may continue as we pursue our consolidation strategy, some investors may consider these charges and expenses as a recurring part of operations rather than expenses that are not part of operations.





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our audited Consolidated Statements of Operations for FY25 and FY24, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(US dollars in millions)









FY25











FY24















Net income



, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations







143.3











115.9













Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:

















Interest expense







1.0











1.4













Investment income







(11.5









)







(9.7





)









Income tax expense







48.3











35.2













Depreciation expense







5.6











5.5













Amortization of intangible assets







69.4











60.5













Stock-based compensation and related taxes







21.1











17.1













Other charges







7.5











21.6















Adjusted EBITDA









284.7











247.5































Revenues









651.0











572.9















Net income as % of revenues









22









%







20





%











Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues









44









%







43





%

































The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues to net income reported in our unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for Q4FY25, Q3FY25, Q2FY25, Q1FY25, and Q4FY24, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.











(US dollars in millions)









Q4FY25











Q3FY25









Q2FY25









Q1FY25









Q4FY24















Net income



, as reported on Consolidated Statements of Operations







37.4











36.6









34.7









34.7









31.8













Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:





























Interest expense







0.2











0.2









0.2









0.3









0.3













Investment income







(1.9









)







(2.9





)





(2.7





)





(4.1





)





(3.4





)









Income tax expense







11.4











11.9









13.6









11.5









8.3













Depreciation expense







1.5











1.4









1.4









1.4









1.4













Amortization of intangible assets







19.4











17.5









17.4









15.0









15.1













Stock-based compensation and related taxes







5.4











5.6









5.8









4.3









4.7













Other charges







1.6











1.8









0.2









3.9









7.5















Adjusted EBITDA









75.0











72.1









70.6









67.0









65.7











































Revenues









167.5











168.8









163.4









151.3









148.2















Net income as % of revenues









22









%







22





%





21





%





23





%





21





%











Adjusted EBITDA as % of revenues









45









%







43





%





43





%





44





%





44





%







































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP)















January 31,











January 31,



















2025











2024















ASSETS



















CURRENT ASSETS

















Cash







236,138











320,952













Accounts receivable (net)

















Trade







53,953











51,569













Other







16,931











12,193













Prepaid expenses and other







45,544











33,468



















352,566











418,182













OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS







24,887











24,737













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET







12,481











11,552













RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS







7,623











6,257













DEFERRED INCOME TAXES







3,802











2,097













INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET







321,270











251,047













GOODWILL







924,755











760,413



















1,647,384











1,474,285















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES

















Accounts payable







20,650











17,484













Accrued liabilities







79,656











91,824













Lease obligations







3,178











3,075













Income taxes payable







9,313











6,734













Deferred revenue







104,230











84,513



















217,027











203,630













LEASE OBLIGATIONS







4,718











3,903













DEFERRED REVENUE







978











1,464













INCOME TAXES PAYABLE







5,531











6,153













DEFERRED INCOME TAXES







34,127











21,101



















262,381











236,251





























SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

















Common shares – unlimited shares authorized; Shares issued and outstanding totaled 85,605,969 at January 31, 2025 (January 31, 2024 – 85,183,455)







568,339











551,164













Additional paid-in capital







503,133











494,701













Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(50,497









)







(28,586





)









Retained earnings







364,028











220,755



















1,385,003











1,238,034



















1,647,384











1,474,285







































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(US dollars in thousands, except per share and weighted average share amounts; US GAAP)















January 31,











January 31,









January 31,















Year Ended









2025











2024









2023



































REVENUES









651,000











572,931









486,014















COST OF REVENUES









158,574











138,295









113,326















GROSS MARGIN









492,426











434,636









372,688















EXPENSES























Sales and marketing







73,692











68,161









56,573













Research and development







95,497











84,103









70,353













General and administrative







65,248











57,373









49,710













Other charges







7,466











21,649









5,441













Amortization of intangible assets







69,399











60,501









60,177



















311,302











291,787









242,254















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS









181,124











142,849









130,434















INTEREST EXPENSE









(1,004









)







(1,363





)





(1,167





)











INVESTMENT INCOME









11,513











9,666









4,461















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES









191,633











151,152









133,728















INCOME TAX EXPENSE (RECOVERY)























Current







53,402











41,223









28,248













Deferred







(5,042









)







(5,978





)





3,244



















48,360











35,245









31,492















NET INCOME









143,273











115,907









102,236















EARNINGS PER SHARE























Basic







1.68











1.36









1.21













Diluted







1.64











1.34









1.18















WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING (thousands)























Basic







85,443











85,068









84,791













Diluted







87,323











86,818









86,451















































The Descartes Systems Group Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(US dollars in thousands; US GAAP)











Year Ended









January 31,











January 31,









January 31,



















2025











2024









2023















OPERATING ACTIVITIES



































Net income







143,273











115,907









102,236













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation







5,589











5,474









5,225













Amortization of intangible assets







69,399











60,501









60,177













Stock-based compensation expense







19,962











16,480









13,667













Other non-cash operating activities







23











114









53













Deferred tax expense (recovery)







(5,042









)







(5,978





)





3,244













Changes in operating assets and liabilities







(13,932









)







15,182









7,793













Cash provided by operating activities







219,272











207,680









192,395















INVESTING ACTIVITIES























Additions to property and equipment







(6,743









)







(5,563





)





(6,071





)









Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired







(290,204









)







(142,700





)





(115,561





)









Cash used in investing activities







(296,947













)











(148,263





)





(121,632





)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES























Payment of debt issuance costs







(53









)







(43





)





(1,118





)









Issuance of common shares for cash, net of issuance costs







12,391











9,272









1,730













Payment of withholding taxes on net share settlements







(6,745









)







(4,886





)





-













Payment of contingent consideration







(9,223









)







(19,084





)





(5,215





)









Cash used in financing activities







(3,630









)







(14,741





)





(4,603





)









Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash







(3,509









)







(109





)





(3,212





)











Increase (decrease) in cash









(84,814









)







44,567









62,948















Cash, beginning of year









320,952











276,385









213,437















Cash, end of year









236,138











320,952









276,385











































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.