Descartes Systems Group to Report Fiscal 2024 Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on March 5, 2025

Descartes Systems Group will announce fiscal 2024 results on March 5, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Descartes Systems Group, a leader in logistics solutions, will release its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on March 5, 2025, after the market closes. The company's executive team will hold a conference call that evening at 5:30 PM ET to discuss these results, and participants can join via designated phone numbers or an audio webcast on their website. Replays of the call will be available until March 12, 2025. Descartes offers software-as-a-service solutions aimed at enhancing the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics for businesses globally. For more information, visit their website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

Descartes Systems Group is set to report its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

The company will hold a conference call and provide an audio webcast, making financial information accessible to a wider audience.

The presence of designated toll-free numbers for North America demonstrates a customer-friendly approach to investor relations.

Descartes' established reputation as a global leader in logistics solutions highlights its competitive position in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Descartes report its financial results for fiscal 2024?

Descartes is scheduled to report its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results on March 5, 2025.

What time is the Descartes conference call?

The conference call to discuss Descartes' financial results will be held at 5:30 PM ET on March 5, 2025.

How can I access the Descartes conference call?

You can access the call by dialing +1 289 514 5100 or +1 800 717 1738 using Passcode 45440#.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, replays will be available until March 12, 2025, by calling +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free +1 888 660 6264.

Where can I find more information about Descartes?

More information is available on Descartes' website at www.descartes.com and through their investor relations page.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DSGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $DSGX stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its fiscal 2024 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.





Descartes' executive management team will hold a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 5. Designated numbers are +1 289 514 5100 or +1 800 717 1738 for North America Toll-Free, using Passcode 45440#.





The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at



www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.



Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.





Replays of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2025, by dialing +1 289 819 1325 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 888 660 6264 with Playback Passcode: 45440#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at



www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.



.







About Descartes Systems Group







Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).







Descartes Investor Contact







Laurie McCauley





(519) 746-2969







investor@descartes.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.