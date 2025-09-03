Descartes Systems Group Inc Q2 Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $38.02 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $34.68 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $179.82 million from $163.43 million last year.

Descartes Systems Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.02 Mln. vs. $34.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $179.82 Mln vs. $163.43 Mln last year.

