Descartes Systems Group to Highlight Innovations in Global Trade Intelligence at Upcoming Innovation Forum in Washington, DC

Descartes Systems Group will unveil new global trade intelligence innovations at its Innovation Forum in Washington, DC, February 11-12, 2025.

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to showcase numerous technology innovations to its global trade intelligence software suite at Descartes’



Innovation Forum



event, which takes place in Washington, DC from February 11-12, 2025. Innovations to Descartes’ solution suite help companies in diverse industries manage the cross-border trade of merchandise, commodities and services more securely and efficiently in the face of expanding compliance requirements, geopolitical volatility, and evolving tariffs and trade barriers.





“The current environment of ever-changing and complex trade regulations is challenging to manage. Our solutions and trade data help simplify how our customers’ teams conduct business while helping them mitigate risk,” said Brian Hodgson, General Manager, Trade Intelligence at Descartes. “Our technology innovations are focused on helping companies build more agile, intelligent and resilient supply chain networks that allow them to keep pace with frequent and complex tariff and regulatory changes, secure better sources of supply, and acquire high quality competitive intelligence.”





Descartes’ global trade intelligence innovation and enhancements include:









Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled screening and classification to scale compliance operations.



AI-driven screening for restricted, sanctioned and denied parties quarantines low-quality false positives and identifies when additional due diligence is required. AI-driven import/export classification accelerates product lookup capabilities in combination with other features such as regulations cross-referencing and landed cost calculations. Both innovations help companies more efficiently access and manage high volume, repetitive tasks without overloading existing compliance resources or adding new staff.



AI-based agent to speed complex global trade intelligence queries.



Converse in multiple languages with an AI-based agent to answer common questions; quickly identify historical trade patterns, emerging trends, or specific data needs (e.g., commodities, companies, products); and receive text- and/or graph-based responses. This helps users define searches more precisely, ensuring they extract the most relevant global trade data and that it’s presented effectively. It makes global trade data content more accessible and actionable, while minimizing the training time required to build proficiency in developing optimal queries.



Expanded global trade content offerings to simplify more wholistic risk assessments.



Combining traditional Harmonized System (HS)-based trade data content with both optional experience-based content, such as previously classified products, and timely innovative-based content, such as legislation and/or regulations, provides companies with a broader content ecosystem to facilitate efficient and effective risk assessment associated with product, party or shipment compliance.



Enhanced analytics to generate insights and inform strategic, evidence-based decision making



. Advanced Microsoft Power BI-based analytics aggregates data from screening applications and other sources (e.g., visitor management, license management, other operational systems) to provide a single reporting view. Companies no longer need to rely on complicated integrations between applications to access sophisticated analytics that provide useful insight into their compliance activities, particularly in large enterprises.



Expanded capabilities to manage increasing export controls and complexities around export license management.



Expanded set of East Asian countries for compliance checks and license determinations, in addition to enhanced workflows and data sharing capabilities for very complex controlled goods businesses (e.g., aerospace and defense), which help companies better manage compliance with local laws, international agreements and security protocols.











Learn more about Descartes’





Global Trade Intelligence





solutions.





Descartes’ Innovation Forum events offer a unique opportunity for Descartes customers and United by Design partners worldwide to connect with the Descartes team. These forums aim to share best practices in using Descartes’ technologies, explore ways to enhance operations with Descartes’ expanding solutions, and gather valuable feedback on product development. More information on the Global Trade Intelligence event is available





here





.







About Descartes







Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at





www.descartes.com





, and connect with us on





LinkedIn





and





Twitter





.







Global Media Contact







Cara Strohack





Tel: 226-750-8050







cstrohack@descartes.com









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution offerings and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, “Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management’s discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



