Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) to Report Earnings on September 6

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) is expected to report its earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 on September 6, 2023, after market close.

The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 1 analyst's forecast, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The consensus EPS estimate is based on the forecasts of 1 analyst.

DSGX has a "high" Earnings Quality Ranking (EQR) for the 127th consecutive week. Earnings quality refers to the extent to which current earnings predict future earnings. "High-quality" earnings are expected to persist, while "low-quality" earnings do not. EQR is a weekly ranking of relative earnings quality for a large universe of publicly traded US equities. Companies are compared to peers in their industry. Find out more about EQR data.

Visit the analysts rating for DSGX for recent analyst information on the 12 month price target. There, you can see the High, Avg. and Low.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that part of this content has been automatically generated by an Artificial Intelligence language model and is intended to provide general information for educational purposes only. While Nasdaq endeavors to verify this content, please note that this AI-generated information is provided without any warranties or guarantees of accuracy.

The views and opinions expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc., and Nasdaq strongly encourages you to seek professional guidance and verify the information independently before making decisions based on this content. Nasdaq disclaims any liability for damages, or losses, resulting from the use or reliance on this content.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.