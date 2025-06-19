Descartes Systems Group Acquires PackageRoute to Enhance Final-Mile Carrier Solutions

Descartes Systems Group acquires PackageRoute to enhance final-mile delivery solutions, optimizing operations for carriers and improving efficiency.

Descartes Systems Group announced its acquisition of PackageRoute, a U.S. provider of final-mile carrier solutions, for approximately $2 million. This acquisition aims to enhance Descartes' capabilities in final-mile logistics by incorporating PackageRoute’s mobile and web-based platform, which offers features like real-time delivery tracking, route optimization, and fleet management. The integration of PackageRoute's technology with Descartes' existing solutions is expected to add value to customers, especially those working as subcontracted delivery services for larger carriers. Descartes' CEO emphasized the company's commitment to investing in solutions that improve safety and efficiency for final-mile carriers.

Potential Positives

Descartes Systems Group strengthens its position in the logistics sector through the acquisition of PackageRoute, enhancing its final-mile carrier capabilities.

The acquisition allows Descartes to integrate PackageRoute's real-time visibility and route optimization solutions with its existing GroundCloud platform, potentially increasing operational efficiency for its customers.

Descartes' CEO emphasizes their commitment to investing in solutions that improve safety and efficiency for final-mile carriers, showcasing the company's dedication to innovation in logistics.

The acquisition was completed for approximately US $2 million using cash on hand, indicating a strategic investment without increasing debt levels.

Potential Negatives

Acquiring PackageRoute for approximately US $2 million could raise concerns about the company's valuation and the strategic fit of the acquisition, potentially indicating a lack of significant growth opportunities in other areas.

The press release contains a cautionary statement about forward-looking statements, highlighting the risks and uncertainties that may materially affect the company's business and financial condition, which may create investor apprehension.

FAQ

What significant acquisition did Descartes Systems Group announce?

Descartes Systems Group announced the acquisition of PackageRoute, a leader in final-mile carrier solutions.

How does PackageRoute optimize final-mile delivery operations?

PackageRoute offers a mobile and web-based platform for real-time visibility, route optimization, and fleet management.

What benefits do Descartes' solutions offer to PackageRoute customers?

Descartes' integrated solutions enhance routing, safety, compliance, and operational efficiency for final-mile carriers.

Where is PackageRoute headquartered?

PackageRoute is headquartered in Sammamish, Washington, USA.

What was the acquisition cost for PackageRoute?

The acquisition was completed for approximately US $2 million using cash on hand.

$DSGX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DSGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DSGX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $DSGX stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DSGX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DSGX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DSGX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DSGX forecast page.

$DSGX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DSGX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $DSGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Stephens set a target price of $137.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $118.0 on 03/06/2025

Strengthens Final-Mile Carrier Capabilities







WATERLOO, Ontario and ATLANTA, June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that it has acquired PackageRoute, a leading provider of final-mile carrier solutions.





Based in the US, PackageRoute’s mission is to simplify and optimize the daily operations of final-mile carriers. The company offers a mobile and web-based platform that provides real-time visibility into package deliveries, route optimization, and fleet management. PackageRoute’s software integrates seamlessly with pickup and delivery data, enabling contractors and drivers to make better-informed decisions and operate more efficiently.





“PackageRoute works primarily with subcontracted delivery service providers working as agents for larger carriers,” said James Wee, General Manager of Routing, Mobile and Telematics at Descartes. “We believe PackageRoute customers can get substantial value from our integrated Descartes GroundCloud routing, safety and compliance solutions.”





Descartes GroundCloud helps ensure seamless operations, end-to-end visibility, and standards of safety and compliance are met, including helping final-mile carriers comply with the various safety mandates of large transportation brands.





“We continue to invest in solutions that help final-mile carriers deliver shipments safely and efficiently,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome PackageRoute’s customers, partners and team of domain experts into the Descartes family.”





PackageRoute is headquartered in Sammamish, WA. Descartes acquired PackageRoute for approximately US $2 million, satisfied from cash on hand.







About Descartes Systems Group







Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security, and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at



www.descartes.com



, and connect with us on



LinkedIn



and



X (Twitter)



.







Descartes Investor Contact







Laurie McCauley





(519) 746-2969









investor@descartes.com











Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' acquisition of PackageRoute and its solution offerings; the potential to provide customers with final-mile carrier solutions; other potential benefits derived from the acquisition and PackageRoute’s solution offerings; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the expected future performance of the PackageRoute business based on its historical and projected performance as well as the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes’ most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.



