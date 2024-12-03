News & Insights

Descartes Systems Group Achieves Record Q3 Revenues

December 03, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) has released an update.

The Descartes Systems Group has reported record revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions within its Global Logistics Network. Revenues increased by 17% compared to the same period last year, while net income saw a significant rise of 38%. These results highlight the company’s ability to navigate complex global trade challenges and provide robust solutions to its customers.

