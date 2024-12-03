Descartes Systems Group Achieves Record Q3 Revenues

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Descartes Systems Group has reported record revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions within its Global Logistics Network. Revenues increased by 17% compared to the same period last year, while net income saw a significant rise of 38%. These results highlight the company’s ability to navigate complex global trade challenges and provide robust solutions to its customers.

For further insights into TSE:DSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.