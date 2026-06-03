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Descartes Q1 Profit Jumps On Revenue Growth

June 03, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results, with profit increasing from last year, driven by revenue growth.

Net income for the quarter climbed to $48.5 million, or $0.55 per share, from $36.2 million, or $0.41 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue increased to $193.6 million from $168.7 million a year earlier. Services revenue, which accounted for 93% of total revenue, rose 15.3% to $180.5 million.

Gross margin improved to 78% from 76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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