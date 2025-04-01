Descartes' GPM Offering Leveraged by Skypace to Boost Freight Bookings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX recently announced that international freight forwarder Skypace is leveraging the Descartes Global Price Management (GPM) solution to power its self-service quote-to-book platform. This integration enables Skypace to provide customers with highly accurate shipping rates and a seamless digital experience.

With the increasing shift toward digitization in the logistics sector, customer expectations for real-time pricing and instant booking capabilities are on the rise. Addressing this need, Skypace has integrated Descartes GPM into its pricing system, resulting in an 85% reduction in rate processing time. Rate updates, which previously required significant manual effort, can now be completed in under 48 hours. The company delivers quotes with 99% pricing accuracy and has achieved a 5% improvement in surcharge precision across a database of 16 million rates—enhancing both customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

What Does Descartes GPM Solution Offer?

The Descartes GPM solution is designed to simplify and streamline the complex processes of rate management, quoting and surcharge calculations for freight forwarders. By utilizing Descartes highlighted that with its sophisticated pricing technology, Skypace has optimized its pricing workflow, enabling the system to process more than 20,000 freight quotes per hour. This transformation has turned a traditionally time-consuming process—often taking hours or even days—into one that now takes just seconds, offering customers real-time rate visibility and a faster, more reliable booking experience.

Descartes highlighted that their solution is driving measurable operational gains for Skypace and its customers. As digitization becomes a core strategy for freight forwarders, their technology empowers Skypace to simplify the complexities of rate presentation and better manage end-to-end freight transportation.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote

Recently, the DSGX solution has been gaining rapid uptake. In February 2025, Descartes announced that Defense Trade Solutions (DTS), a leading provider of export compliance and global trade services for the defense industry, has adopted the Descartes GlobalEASE solution to enhance and automate export compliance processes for its clients. This move aligns with DTS’s mission to simplify and promote responsible, efficient trade across the defense sector. By integrating Descartes GlobalEASE into its managed services, DTS is helping clients lower compliance costs while improving their ability to meet complex global regulatory requirements, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR).

Prior to this, the company announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is offering its customers real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments. In January 2025, Descartes announced that Giltner Logistics will use Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS), which is integrated with Upwell’s advanced accounts receivable (AR) technology to improve its AR process, speeding up payments and managing cash flow. Giltner is a major asset-backed third-party logistics provider (3PL).

The rapid adoption of solutions is driving top-line expansion. In the last reported quarter, DSGX revenues soared 13% year over year to $167.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The company’s flagship, MacroPoint solution, integrated into the Global Logistics Network, acted as a key catalyst. Strength in the global trade intelligence business during the quarter was a tailwind.

The company is supplementing organic growth with acquisitions. It recently acquired 3GTMS (3G), a prominent provider of transportation management solutions. The acquisition, valued at around $115 million, was completed using cash on hand. With this deal, Descartes aims to enhance its position as the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses and further bolster its Global Logistics Network (GLN).

However, global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and supply chain volatility continue to pose challenges.

DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

DSGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10.6% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Software industry's decline of 6.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW, Manhattan Associates, Inc. MANH and SAP SAP. ACIW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MANH and SAP each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 161.34%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 36.71%. Its shares have surged 69.2% in the past year.

Manhattan’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.76%. In the last reported quarter, MANH delivered an earnings surprise of 10.38%. Its shares have fallen 28.7% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 6.38%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 12.03%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.3%. Its shares have advanced 39.7% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.