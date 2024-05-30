Descartes (DSGX) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Descartes Systems DSGX reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 40 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents. The bottom line increased 18% year over year.



Revenues in the quarter totaled $151.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%. The top line grew 11% year over year. Synergies arising from the acquisition of OCR and Thyme ASD in the fiscal first quarter, along with healthy momentum in services revenues, led to the expansion. Also, acquisitions settled in fiscal 2024, including GroundCloud and Localz favorably impacted revenue growth.

Segmental Details

Services revenues (contributed 91% to total revenues) in the reported quarter amounted to $137.8 million, up 11% year over year. The uptick was primarily attributable to an increase in sales to an expanded customer base of global trade intelligence, routing and transportation management solutions.



License revenues (less than 1% of total revenues) were $0.5 million, down from $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter. Changes in customer preferences led to the decline.



Professional services and other revenues (9%) were up 17% year over year to $13 million, driven by contributions from fiscal 2024 acquisitions, primarily GroundCloud.



Revenues from the United States, the EMEA region, Canada and Asia Pacific region were $101.5 million, $35.1 million, $10 million and $4.7 million, respectively, contributing 67%, 23%, 7% and 3% of total revenues.

Other Details

Gross margin for the quarter under review were 77% compared with 76% in the prior-year period, driven by operating leverage from business growth.



Total operating expenses for the quarter were $54.6 million, up from $50.6 million. The uptick was due to rising stock-based compensation costs and the partial period of costs from the fiscal 2025 acquisitions.



Income from operations was up 16% year over year to $42.4 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the quarter under review, DSGX generated $63.7 million of cash from operating activities compared with $48.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The growth was driven by healthy cash receipts from customers and an increase in net income adjusted for non-cash items.



As of Apr 30, 2024, the company had $238.9 million in cash, down $321 million as of Jan 31, 2024, due to the utilization of cash in acquisition processes.

Zacks Rank

DSGX currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



