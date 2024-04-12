Descartes (DSGX) Introduces MacroPoint FraudGuard Solution

Descartes Systems DSGX recently unveiled the Descartes MacroPoint FraudGuard platform to safeguard operations in the transportation and logistics sector in real-time. These capabilities are designed to aid companies in combating fraudulent activities commonly found in carrier information, load tracking and shipment status.



The state-of-the-art solution is now part of the Descartes MacroPoint service subscription.



Descartes MacroPoint is a multimodal visibility platform that includes advanced verification features that enable users to point out carrier and driver fraud by monitoring billions of data points on freight location and status. In addition, it effectively blocks false location tracking points and aids in managing customer interaction when frauds are encountered.



The above capabilities benefit freight brokers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs) and shippers in saving costs generated due to fraudulent activities like double brokering, stolen loads and mode switching. Also, these boost carrier scorecards and network performance, improve alliances with carriers, partners and customers and help gain their trust and reliability in case of concerns or disputes.



Moreover, carriers are able to smoothly integrate with the solution via GPS-based electronic logging devices, transportation management systems, or mobile app-based tracking methods, added Descartes. Improved data quality on the platform facilitates enhanced communication and decision-making, thereby increasing control over the supply chain.



DSGX highlighted the significance of Descartes MacroPoint in addressing cybersecurity challenges that are increasingly faced by the logistics and transportation industry. The software is a better freight visibility tool when it comes to analyzing and containing the risks associated with fraudulent activities.



Based in Waterloo, Canada, DSGX is a global provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service logistics solutions. In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024, DSGX generated revenues of $148.2 million, up 18% year over year.



