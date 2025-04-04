Descartes' AI Tools Help Lane One Automate Carrier Communication

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. DSGX has announced that Lane One Transport, a Texas-based freight brokerage firm, is leveraging Parade CoDriver, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered carrier engagement platform, seamlessly integrated with Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS) and Descartes MyCarrierPortal for carrier onboarding.

This powerful combination allows Lane One to automate inbound carrier communication and qualification, helping it speed up load coverage, gain deeper pricing insights and reduce carrier fraud risks.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Price and Consensus

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Quote

Replacing traditionally manual tasks, this integrated solution enables brokers to manage more carrier interactions with fewer resources while building a digital overview of their carrier network. Parade CoDriver automates communications through both phone and email, capturing real-time pricing and offers directly in Descartes Aljex. Descartes MyCarrierPortal further strengthens the process by ensuring that only pre-qualified, compliant carriers are engaged, minimizing risk and inefficiencies.

In January 2025, Descartes announced that Giltner Logistics will use Descartes Aljex transportation management system (TMS), which is integrated with Upwell’s advanced accounts receivable (AR) technology to improve its AR process, speeding up payments and managing cash flow. Giltner is a major asset-backed third-party logistics provider (3PL).

Recently, the company announced that international freight forwarder Skypace is leveraging the Descartes Global Price Management (GPM) solution to power its self-service quote-to-book platform. This integration enables Skypace to provide customers with highly accurate shipping rates and a seamless digital experience.

Strong Uptake Driving Momentum for DSGX Solutions

DSGX solution has been gaining rapid uptake. In February 2025, Descartes announced that Defense Trade Solutions (DTS), a leading provider of export compliance and global trade services for the defense industry, has adopted the Descartes GlobalEASE solution to enhance and automate export compliance processes for its clients. This move aligns with DTS’s mission to simplify and promote responsible, efficient trade across the defense sector.

By integrating Descartes GlobalEASE into its managed services, DTS is helping clients lower compliance costs while improving their ability to meet complex global regulatory requirements, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Earlier, the company announced that Illinois-based freight forwarder American Lamprecht is offering its customers real-time visibility into the location and status of their air and ocean shipments.

The rapid adoption of solutions is driving the company’s top-line expansion. In the last reported quarter, DSGX revenues soared 13% year over year to $167.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The company’s flagship, MacroPoint solution, integrated into the Global Logistics Network, acted as a key catalyst. Strength in the global trade intelligence business during the quarter was a tailwind.

The company is supplementing organic growth with acquisitions. In March 2025, the company acquired 3GTMS (3G), a prominent provider of transportation management solutions. The buyout, valued at around $115 million, was completed using cash on hand. With this deal, Descartes aims to enhance its position as the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses and further bolster its Global Logistics Network (GLN).

DSGX’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

DSGX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 12.2% in the past year against the Zacks Computer-Software industry's decline of 5.1%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW, SAP SAP and Dassault Systemes DASTY. ACIW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SAP and DASTY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 161.34%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 36.71%. Its shares have surged 65.2% in the past year.

SAP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 6.38%. In the last reported quarter, SAP delivered an earnings surprise of 12.03%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 10.3%. Its shares have advanced 37.8% in the past year.

Dassault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.64%. In the last reported quarter, DASTY delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Its shares have jumped 8.2% year to date.

