DeSantis says Disney lawsuit has no merit, is political

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

April 27, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday brushed off a lawsuit against him by Walt Disney Co DIS.N, describing it as politically motivated and accusing the company of lacking accountability and transparency.

"The idea that somehow being pro-business means giving companies their own government - that's not what free market is all about," DeSantis told reporters during a visit to Israel.

