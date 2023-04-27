DeSantis says Disney lawsuit has no merit, is political

JERUSALEM, April 27 (Reuters) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday brushed off a lawsuit against him by Walt Disney Co DIS.N, describing it as politically motivated and accusing the company of lacking accountability and transparency.

"The idea that somehow being pro-business means giving companies their own government - that's not what free market is all about," DeSantis told reporters during a visit to Israel.

(Reporting by Emily Rose, Writing by Dan Williams)

