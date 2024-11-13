News & Insights

Stocks

Desane Group Holdings Announces Successful AGM Results

November 13, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Desane Group Holdings Ltd (AU:DGH) has released an update.

Desane Group Holdings Ltd successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passed, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of Mr. Jack Sciara as a director. The company, known for its strong property investment and development in Sydney, continues to focus on delivering maximum value to its shareholders. This positive outcome reflects Desane’s commitment to maintaining robust governance and strategic leadership.

