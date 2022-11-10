DES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.75, changing hands as high as $29.86 per share. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DES's low point in its 52 week range is $25.74 per share, with $33.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.82.

