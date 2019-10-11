DES Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.03, changing hands as high as $27.10 per share. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DES's low point in its 52 week range is $23.23 per share, with $28.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.15.

