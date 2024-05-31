News & Insights

Derwent London Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

May 31, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has announced the appointment of AEW Europe’s CEO, Rob Wilkinson, as an independent Non-Executive Director effective from June 1, 2024. Wilkinson, with over 27 years in the field, will also serve on the company’s Nominations and Audit Committees. Chairman Mark Breuer expressed enthusiasm for the expertise in real estate and financial services that Wilkinson will bring to the board.

