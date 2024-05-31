News & Insights

Stocks

Derwent London Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital stands at 112,290,929 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. They have confirmed holding no treasury shares, meaning the total number of voting rights equals the number of ordinary shares. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference point to determine if they need to notify changes in their interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:DLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.