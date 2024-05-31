Derwent London Confirms Share Capital and Voting Rights

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has announced that as of May 31, 2024, the company’s issued share capital stands at 112,290,929 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. They have confirmed holding no treasury shares, meaning the total number of voting rights equals the number of ordinary shares. Shareholders can use this figure as a reference point to determine if they need to notify changes in their interest in the company.

