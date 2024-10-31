News & Insights

Stocks

Derwent London Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

October 31, 2024 — 12:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has announced its current issued share capital, totaling 112,290,929 ordinary shares, all of which have voting rights. With no treasury shares held, this figure represents the total number of voting rights available. This information is crucial for shareholders assessing their interests under the FCA’s rules.

For further insights into GB:DLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.