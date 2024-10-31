Derwent London Announces Share Capital and Voting Rights

Derwent London plc REIT (GB:DLN) has released an update.

Derwent London plc has announced its current issued share capital, totaling 112,290,929 ordinary shares, all of which have voting rights. With no treasury shares held, this figure represents the total number of voting rights available. This information is crucial for shareholders assessing their interests under the FCA’s rules.

