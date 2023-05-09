DermTech CEO John Dobak Steps Down; Names Bret Christensen As Successor

(RTTNews) - DermTech, Inc. (DMTK), a company that deals with precision dermatology, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bret Christensen, as Chief Executive Officer and President. Christensen succeeds John Dobak, who resigned.

Christensen held various positions in different companies before joining DermTech. From May 2017 to May 2023, he worked as the chief commercial officer of Insulet. Before that, he served as the general manager of Preventive Care at Myriad Genetics, Inc. from August 2013 to May 2017. Christensen also worked at Hologic, Inc., where he held executive roles such as the vice president of sales and marketing of its Gynecologic Surgical Products division.

DermTech traded up $0.18 or 7.79% at $2.49 in its regular trading session when the market closed on Monday. In its premarket session, the stock is currently trading down $0.07 or 2.81% at $2.42.

