Dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics files for a $100 million IPO

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, a Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Westlake Village, CA-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ARQT. Arcutis Biotherapeutics filed confidentially on September 9, 2019. Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



