$DERM stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DERM stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,176,427 of trading volume.

$DERM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DERM:

$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,283 shares for an estimated $811,060 .

. JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) sold 1,365 shares for an estimated $7,084

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DERM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DERM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DERM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DERM forecast page.

You can track data on $DERM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.