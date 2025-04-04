Stocks
DERM

$DERM stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 04, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$DERM stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,176,427 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DERM:

$DERM Insider Trading Activity

$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 160,283 shares for an estimated $811,060.
  • JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) sold 1,365 shares for an estimated $7,084

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DERM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DERM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DERM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DERM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DERM forecast page.

You can track data on $DERM on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

DERM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.