$DERM stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DERM stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,818,410 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DERM:
$DERM Insider Trading Activity
$DERM insiders have traded $DERM stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DERM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLAUDE MARAOUI (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 165,117 shares for an estimated $844,125.
- JOSEPH BENESCH (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,774 shares for an estimated $23,561.
- RAMSEY ALLOUSH (COO) sold 2,857 shares for an estimated $19,541
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DERM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $DERM stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,725,569 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,746,974
- ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. removed 105,917 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $414,135
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 47,090 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $277,831
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 44,568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,260
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 38,617 shares (+206.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,840
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 24,353 shares (-58.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,220
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC removed 23,098 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,313
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$DERM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DERM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DERM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DERM forecast page.
You can track data on $DERM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.