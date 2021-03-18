Derivatives Trading Protocol Vega Raises $5M From Coinbase, Arrington and More

Decentralized derivatives trading protocol Vega has closed a $5 million funding round with contributions from a number of venture capital and trading firms such as Arrington Capital and Coinbase Ventures.

Gibraltar-based Vega Protocol said investors include Cumberland DRW, ParaFi Capital, Signum Capital, CMT Digital, CMS Holdings, Three Commas, GSR, SevenX Ventures, ZeePrime Capital and more.

The funding will go toward mainnet launch as Vega becomes the “first institutional-grade derivatives trading protocol” and will support its mission to “democratize markets” by allowing anyone to launch a derivatives market, said the firm.

For high-volume derivatives trading, it would remove “centralized gatekeepers,” reduce fees and allow instant settlement, Vega added.

“By allowing anyone to create and launch a derivatives market, we aim to give people the tools they need to hedge risks unique to their region, profession, or situation,” said Vega founder Barney Mannerings.

In October 2019, Vega announced it had secured a $5 million seed round led by Pantera Capital. Other investors included Ripple’s Xpring, Hashed and KR1.

