US Markets
IVZ

Derivatives that track bonds at the heart of Credit Suisse rescue slide

Credit: REUTERS/JAIMI JOY

March 20, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Derivatives that track the value of key bank debt fell sharply on Monday, after UBS UBSG.S agreed to rescue rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S, forcing a massive writedown of the latter's additional tier-one debt as part of the deal.

Invesco's AT1 Capital Bond exchange-traded fund INAT1.L, which tracks the value of AT1 debt, dropped 14% in early trading, while WisdomnTree's AT1 CoCo bond ETF COCB.L was indicated 3% lower.

Additional tier-one bonds, known as AT1s, are a type of contingent convertible debt that make up part of the capital buffers that regulators require banks to hold to protect themselves in times of market turmoil.

If a bank's capital levels fall below a set threshold, AT1s can either be converted into equity or are written off, as they were in the case of Credit Suisse, which had to write off around $16 billion worth.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IVZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.