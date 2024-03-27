News & Insights

Deripaska transfers Strabag stake to Russian firm Iliadis

Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 27, 2024 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

recasts lede and headline, adds details on RBI deal, US warning; paragraphs 3-6

March 27 (Reuters) - MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, a Strabag STRV.VIshareholder formerly controlled by Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, was sold to Russian company Iliadis JSC, the Austrian construction firm said on Wednesday.

Rasperia, which holds a 24.1% stake in Strabag, was acquired by Iliadis JSC, with Deripaska ceasing his previous indirect control, thus completing a sale announced in December, according to a notification Strabag received on Tuesday.

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) <RBIV.VI>, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia, had planned to buy Rasperia's stake, it said in December.

Strabag said in a statement on Wednesday it was unable to assess whether Iliadis's acquisition of the stake would have any impact on the RBI deal.

The 1.5-billion-euro ($1.62 billion) deal had drawn the attention of the US authorities which urged the bank to drop the plans.

Strabag said it cannot confirm whether the transfer of Rasperia's stake to Iliadis has been completed so it continues to assume the stake remains frozen under European Union sanctions.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

Stocks mentioned

