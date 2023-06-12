Derichebourg (EPA:DBG) Price Target Increased by 10.57% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for Derichebourg (EPA:DBG) has been revised to 9.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.57% from the prior estimate of 8.54 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 14.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.88% from the latest reported closing price of 5.34 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Derichebourg. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBG is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 10,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,278K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBG by 36.46% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,038K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBG by 37.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 727K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBG by 28.66% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 721K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 716K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBG by 8.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.