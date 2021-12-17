Derichebourg acquisition of Groupe Ecore gets EU approval

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it had approved French metal scrap recycler Derichebourg's plan to acquire Groupe Ecore, another waste management firm, after the buyer agreed to a set of conditions.

The approval is conditional on compliance with commitments made by Derichebourg, after the Commission had initially warned that the acquisition could undermine competition in several local markets in France, the Commission said.

The conditions include Derichebourg divesting four recycling plants in France.

"Together, they would have had a strong position in these markets and the acquisition would have eliminated an important alternative for customers and suppliers," EU competition policy chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

"We approved the acquisition of Group Ecore thanks to comprehensive divestments that will ensure that competition remains vibrant in the French recycling market."

(Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

