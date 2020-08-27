Deribit Suffers Outage Over ‘Hardware Issues,’ May Miss Thursday’s Options Expiry
UPDATE (09:35 UTC, Aug. 27, 2020): Deribit has tweeted that the issue is resolved and trading is once again live.
The most popular cryptocurrency options exchange, Deribit, is suffering a severe service outage.
- According to company tweets early on Thursday, the trading platform is suffering âhardware issuesâ and a technician has been called to reboot its servers and (hopefully) bring services back to normal functionality.
- âWe are not hacked and your funds are safe,â an initial tweet stated.
- Deribit went on to warn that it may not have its systems back online in time for todayâs daily options expiry.
- In that case, the firm will âmanually adjust the options expiry to reflect the actual market at the time of expiry.â
- The value used for the adjustment would be drawn from Deribitâs index as listed on test.deribit.com.
- However, the outage may knock confidence in the exchange with the news that Deribit doesnât seem to have server redundancy to avoid such severe ramifications from technical issues.
- Similar issues have affected top U.S. spot exchange Coinbase in the past, leading it to eventually pledge to do more in terms of redundancy provision.
- Deribit may, in fact, have been lucky the outage didnât occur Friday, when over $700 million-worth of monthly contracts are set to expire, most of them on Deribit.
- Todayâs daily bitcoin option expiry is worth $22.8 million, alongside $6.5 million in ether options.
- Deribit is by far the most popular options exchange in the crypto space in terms of trading volumes:
Also read: Fidelityâs Chief Strategist Starts Bitcoin Index Fund
Related Stories
- Bitcoinâs Implied Volatility Falls Sharply Ahead of Jerome Powell Speech
- Libra Taps Ex-Homeland Security General Counsel as New Legal Chief
- NYSE Can Allow Firms to Raise Funding Through Direct Listings, Says SEC
- NASA Is Bankrolling a Blockchain for Quadcopter Communications
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.