Deribit Reports Daily Record $539M of Bitcoin Options Traded, More Than Double Prior High

Daily volumes for bitcoin options hit a new all-time high on Deribit, the exchange that shows no signs of giving up its market leader position.

The Panama-based derivatives exchange tweeted Tuesday morning that over 47,500 contracts for bitcoin options traded in a single day on Monday.

Deribit said the total value of these contracts came to $539 million.

This is well over double the exchangeâs previous all-time high of $196 million reached on May 10 â the day of the bitcoin halving.

Deribit remains the single-largest player in the crypto options space â a market it pretty much founded in 2016.

Data from Skew shows Deribit currently makes up around 88% of total bitcoin options volumes.

Bitmain spin-off Matrixport, which launched a derivatives exchange Monday, said it wanted to take market share from Deribit.

See also: Bitcoin Futures Volume Surges 186% as Price Hits $11K

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.