Deribit Reports Daily Record $539M of Bitcoin Options Traded, More Than Double Prior High
Daily volumes for bitcoin options hit a new all-time high on Deribit, the exchange that shows no signs of giving up its market leader position.
- The Panama-based derivatives exchange tweeted Tuesday morning that over 47,500 contracts for bitcoin options traded in a single day on Monday.
- Deribit said the total value of these contracts came to $539 million.
- This is well over double the exchangeâs previous all-time high of $196 million reached on May 10 â the day of the bitcoin halving.
- Deribit remains the single-largest player in the crypto options space â a market it pretty much founded in 2016.
- Data from Skew shows Deribit currently makes up around 88% of total bitcoin options volumes.
- Bitmain spin-off Matrixport, which launched a derivatives exchange Monday, said it wanted to take market share from Deribit.
