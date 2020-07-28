Deribit Reports Daily Record $539M of Bitcoin Options Traded, More Than Double Prior High

Cryptocurrencies

Daily volumes for bitcoin options hit a new all-time high on Deribit, the exchange that shows no signs of giving up its market leader position.

  • The Panama-based derivatives exchange tweeted Tuesday morning that over 47,500 contracts for bitcoin options traded in a single day on Monday.
  • Deribit said the total value of these contracts came to $539 million.
  • This is well over double the exchangeâs previous all-time high of $196 million reached on May 10 â the day of the bitcoin halving.
  • Deribit remains the single-largest player in the crypto options space â a market it pretty much founded in 2016.
  • Data from Skew shows Deribit currently makes up around 88% of total bitcoin options volumes.
  • Bitmain spin-off Matrixport, which launched a derivatives exchange Monday, said it wanted to take market share from Deribit.

