Cryptocurrencies

Deribit Adding Options to Allow Bitcoin Traders to Bet on Rally to $120K, $140K

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

The folks at Deribit apparently think betting on a $100,000 bitcoin (BTC) price is so earlier-this-month because on Friday, mere hours before the leading cryptocurrency hit $25,000 for the first time, the crypto derivatives exchange announced contracts on $120,000 BTC with $140,000 added on Saturday morning.

  • A week ago last Thursday, Deribit made waves in the cryptocurrency industry by introducing call and put options at the $100,000 strike price expiring on Sept. 24, 2021.
  • The purchase of a $100,000 call is a bet that bitcoin will rise above that level on or before Sept. 24, 2021, making the option “in-the-money.”
  • When those options went live, BTC was in the midst of a stunning run into uncharted territory past $20,000, setting a then-record high of $23,770 on the day those $100,000 options went live.
  • Since then, after a brief pause, BTC has resumed its rallying ways, hitting $25,000 for the first time late Christmas Day and at time of writing is trading at $25,716.52, up 6.11% in the last 24 hours.
  • It’s not clear when these new calls and puts expire.

UPDATE (Dec. 26, 16:37 UTC): Adds information on $140,000 option.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular