Deregulation in Banks in Cards? Financial ETFs in Focus

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman would serve as the central bank's new vice chair for supervision. Bowman, a former Kansas banking commissioner, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the regulatory landscape for major U.S. banks.

Bowman’s appointment indicates a shift in financial oversight, in line with the Trump administration’s push to lift restrictions on lenders. Trump is viewed as a proponent of deregulation in the banking sector (read: Time for Bank ETFs?).

Bank-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rose on March 17, 2025. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares VFH, The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF KBE and First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF FTXO gained 1.23%, 1.77%, 0.76% and 0.54%, respectively.

Bowman’s Stance on Capital Requirements

Bowman has expressed concerns about stricter capital requirements for banks. She opposed proposals introduced by former Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, including Basel III-based capital rules requiring banks to hold additional buffers for potential losses, as mentioned on Yahoo Finance. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pointed to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and other regional lenders in March 2023 as evidence of flawed supervision.

Industry Support for Bowman’s Appointment

The banking industry has largely welcomed Bowman’s nomination, which still requires Senate confirmation. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon expressed enthusiasm in a Fox News interview, stating, "I’d be excited to see Miki Bowman appointed. I think the industry would be excited", the Yahoo Finance article noted. American Bankers Association CEO Rob Nichols echoed this sentiment, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

Bowman’s Experience and Policy Influence

Bowman, 53, has served on the Fed’s board of governors since November 2018, initially appointed by Trump. She was reappointed in 2020 for a term lasting until 2034. She made headlines last fall as the first Fed governor since 2005 to dissent on a monetary policy decision. Bowman opposed a 50-basis point rate cut, citing concerns about inflation.

Exit of Michael Barr and White House Oversight

Bowman’s appointment follows the departure of Michael Barr, who stepped down in January. Note that the White House has taken steps to exert greater influence over bank supervision, issuing an executive order that strengthens its coordination with the Fed.





