DER Touristik in advanced talks to take over rival FTI - Handelsblatt

January 12, 2023 — 06:01 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's tour operator DER Touristik, a unit of retail group REWE, is in advanced negotiations regarding a takeover of Munich-based rival FTI, daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the transaction.

A precondition for the deal would be a massive cut of FTI's debt, which amounted to around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the paper said.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.