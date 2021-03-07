Deputy chief executive of S.Africa's ABSA dies of COVID-19 complications - family

CAPE TOWN, March 7 (Reuters) - The deputy chief executive of South African bank ABSA ABGJ.J, Peter Matlare, died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.

A prominent black businessman, Matlare, who was responsible for ABSA's operations outside South Africa, at one time also led state broadcaster SABC and was the former chief executive of the country's biggest food producer Tiger Brands TBSJ.J.

"Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in South Africa and across the African continent," his family said in a statement.

South Africa is the hardest hit country in terms of infections and deaths across the African continent, with 1.5 million cases and just over 50,000 deaths.

