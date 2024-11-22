In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Zymeworks

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.67, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $12.78, the current average has increased by 22.61%.

The perception of Zymeworks by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Andrew Berens Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $25.00 $10.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $18.00 $16.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $12.00 $12.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $21.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Neutral $12.00 $10.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00

Delving into Zymeworks's Background

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its suite of therapeutic platforms and its fully integrated drug development engine enables precise engineering of differentiated product candidates. Its clinical candidate, zanidatamab, is a novel Azymetric HER2-targeted bispecific antibody currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 1, Phase 2, and pivotal clinical trials globally as a targeted treatment option for patients with solid tumors that express HER2. The company is also advancing a deep preclinical pipeline in oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Zymeworks: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Zymeworks's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.07%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -186.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zymeworks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.72%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zymeworks's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zymeworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

