In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Wells Fargo

Ratings for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $64.56, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. A decline of 0.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Wells Fargo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $67.00 $68.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $65.00 $68.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $65.00 $67.00 Matt O'Connor Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $65.00 - Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $64.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $59.00 $57.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $67.00 $70.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $61.00 $62.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $64.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wells Fargo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Wells Fargo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Wells Fargo's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Wells Fargo's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Key Indicators: Wells Fargo's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Wells Fargo's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Wells Fargo's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wells Fargo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wells Fargo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Wells Fargo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.2.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

