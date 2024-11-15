In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:PNC) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 2 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $206.44, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.73% increase from the previous average price target of $197.11.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PNC Finl Servs Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $235.00 $215.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $229.00 $209.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $204.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $185.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $212.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $182.00 $180.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $180.00 $177.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $212.00 $203.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $180.00 $189.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PNC Finl Servs Gr's stock.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PNC Finl Servs Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PNC Finl Servs Gr analyst ratings.

About PNC Finl Servs Gr

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

PNC Finl Servs Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PNC Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.78%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.7%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PNC Finl Servs Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

