In-Depth Examination Of 9 Analyst Recommendations For Hub Group

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $45.78, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.75% increase from the previous average price target of $45.44.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hub Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $43.00 $45.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $51.00 $43.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $48.00 $42.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Jason Seidl TD Cowen Lowers Hold $43.00 $50.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $44.00 Christopher Kuhn Benchmark Maintains Buy $49.00 $49.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $44.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hub Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hub Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hub Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hub Group's Background

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset light truck brokerage operations, along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub is somewhat acquisitive in that it often makes tuck-in acquisitions which expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Hub Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hub Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hub Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hub Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

